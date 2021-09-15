WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $191,937.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

