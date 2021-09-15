Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 151.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.