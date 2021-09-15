World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $248.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

