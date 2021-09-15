World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,588,000 after purchasing an additional 242,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.89. The stock had a trading volume of 71,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,239. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

