World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,648 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,940. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 442,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884,287. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

