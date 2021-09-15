World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $184,603,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. 197,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537,233. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.