World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

