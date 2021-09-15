World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.90. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.