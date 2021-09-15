World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 160.7% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.93. 289,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $468.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

