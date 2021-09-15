World Asset Management Inc Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $744.52. 272,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a market capitalization of $737.09 billion, a PE ratio of 387.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

