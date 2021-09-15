World Asset Management Inc Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,858.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,761.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,467.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

