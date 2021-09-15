World Asset Management Inc Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,858.21. 22,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,761.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,489 shares of company stock worth $325,800,236. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

