World Asset Management Inc Has $3.29 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.56. 13,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

