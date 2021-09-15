World Asset Management Inc Has $3.82 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

