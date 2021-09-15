World Asset Management Inc Has $4.19 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $91,091,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

