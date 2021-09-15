World Asset Management Inc Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $69.90. 401,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

