World Asset Management Inc Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 17,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.86. 108,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,104. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

