World Asset Management Inc Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 16,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 570,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.