World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,493 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 144,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

