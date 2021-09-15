World Asset Management Inc Sells 219 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,041. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.