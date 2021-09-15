World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,415 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

