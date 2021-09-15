World Asset Management Inc Sells 540 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $744.52. 272,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.09 billion, a PE ratio of 387.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.20 and its 200 day moving average is $668.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.