World Asset Management Inc Sells 695 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.10. 33,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,415. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

