World Asset Management Inc Sells 779 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 90,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. The firm has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

