World Asset Management Inc Sells 802 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UNH traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.83. 47,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $393.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

