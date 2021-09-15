World Asset Management Inc Sells 925 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. 55,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,938. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

