World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,778,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

