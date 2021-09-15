World Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,699.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $88,699.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00127421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00178612 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.38 or 0.07396459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.46 or 1.00158915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.00898388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,436,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

