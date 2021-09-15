WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $968.52

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 968.52 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 963.20 ($12.58). WPP shares last traded at GBX 965.40 ($12.61), with a volume of 3,559,880 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 968.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 964.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

