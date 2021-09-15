Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $15,281.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $608.19 or 0.01261443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00126672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00178887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.67 or 0.07212977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.95 or 1.00175930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.00868692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.