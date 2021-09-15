Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $73.04 on Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $73.04 or 0.00151463 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $122.49 million and $12.08 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.