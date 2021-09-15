Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Hits $1,421.41

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $483,280.01 and $6,484.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $1,421.41 or 0.02954177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.