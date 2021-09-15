W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 12.7% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.65. 185,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,143,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

