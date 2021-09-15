Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.82

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 518385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

