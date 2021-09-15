Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,140.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

WYNN traded down $7.93 on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 270,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

