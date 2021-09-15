X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $11.78 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $441,451.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,491,643,623 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

