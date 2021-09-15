X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 4%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08. 42,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 295,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get X Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of X Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.