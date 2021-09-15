xBTC Market Cap Hits $371,521.10 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $371,521.10 and $866.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00125360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00179530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.76 or 0.07391662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.08 or 0.99746517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.00903970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 925,694 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

