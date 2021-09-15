Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 74.7% in August

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

XELB stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

