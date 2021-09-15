Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $44,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

