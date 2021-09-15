Xion Finance (XGT) Achieves Market Cap of $337,475.49

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $337,475.49 and $31,070.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00128144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00177339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.03 or 0.07256835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.51 or 0.99575539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00878165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,566,934 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.