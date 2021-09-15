Xiotri (XIOT) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $607,576.51 and $1,942.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.52 or 0.00285225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.