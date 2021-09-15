XMON (XMON) Trading 230% Higher This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 297.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. XMON has a market cap of $7.92 million and $3.16 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $5,295.12 or 0.11142726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 230% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00074575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00187167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.32 or 0.07372177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.14 or 0.99821766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00892737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

