Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Short Interest Up 479.4% in August

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of XMTR opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.