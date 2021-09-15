XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $152,073,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

