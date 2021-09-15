Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Acquires $200,920.86 in Stock

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPOF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 203,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,646. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

