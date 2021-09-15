Xuez (XUEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $100,216.63

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $100,216.63 and $62,862.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,133,745 coins and its circulating supply is 4,167,311 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

