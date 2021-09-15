YAM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00146900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00847595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046601 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

