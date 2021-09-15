Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.