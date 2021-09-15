yAxis Price Reaches $6.19 on Major Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yAxis has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00012992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00123291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.49 or 1.00032537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.83 or 0.07163039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00865011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

